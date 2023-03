Young provided 30 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 13-15 FT), three rebounds and 12 assists over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 victory over the Pistons.

After scoring just nine points in Sunday's loss to the Spurs, Young bounced back to reach the 30-point mark for the third time in the last five games. He's also dished double-digit assists six times in 10 March contests, averaging 25.2 points, 9.7 assists, 4.0 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.5 steals so far on the month.