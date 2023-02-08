Young accumulated 16 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, 16 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to the Pelicans.

The 16 dimes tied a season high he set back on Dec. 14 against the Magic, while the double-double was his 26th of the season, tying him for ninth in the NBA. Young missed the Hawks' previous game due to illness, which might help explain his poor shooting -- Tuesday marked only the second time in his last 22 games he's failed to score at least 20 points.