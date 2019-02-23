Young totaled 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds over 37 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Pistons on Friday.

Young had another big night, scoring his second-most points of the season and handing out at least 10 assists for the third straight game. He remains turnover-prone and an inefficient shooter, but those negatives can be overlooked by his high-scoring and lofty assist totals.