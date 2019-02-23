Hawks' Trae Young: Big double-double in loss
Young totaled 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds over 37 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Pistons on Friday.
Young had another big night, scoring his second-most points of the season and handing out at least 10 assists for the third straight game. He remains turnover-prone and an inefficient shooter, but those negatives can be overlooked by his high-scoring and lofty assist totals.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...