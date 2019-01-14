Young scored a team-high 26 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-13 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 133-114 loss to the Bucks.

The double-double was his 13th of the season but first with boards instead of assists, while the scoring performance was Young's best since he dropped 35 on the Cavs in the third game of his NBA career. The rookie has started to find a bit of consistency, scoring in double digits in 14 of his last 15 games, and he remains a key part of the Hawks' rebuilding efforts.