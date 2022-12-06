Young registered 23 points (6-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 121-114 loss to the Thunder.

After missing Friday's game due to a sore shoulder, Young returned to the court and picked up where he left off, recording his fourth straight double-double and 12th in 22 games. The offseason addition of Dejounte Murray hasn't taken away from Young's distribution duties, and the 24-year-old point guard remains on pace for better than nine dimes a game for a fourth straight season.