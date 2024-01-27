Young provided 30 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 148-143 loss to the Mavericks.

The 25-year-old guard produced his 27th double-double of the season while leading the Hawks in scoring in his return from a two-game absence due to a concussion, but Young's efforts paled in comparison to Luka Doncic's 73-point eruption for the Mavs. Through 10 games in January, Young has struggled to maintain his usual high level of play, averaging 22.9 points, 9.4 assists, 2.7 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting just 38.3 percent from the floor and 28.4 percent from three-point range.