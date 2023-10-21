Young scored a team-high 19 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 120-106 preseason loss to the 76ers.

The sixth-year point guard produced his first double-double of the preseason in the Hawks' final game of the exhibition schedule. Young appears ready for the regular season, having shot 34.6 percent (9-for-26) from three-point range over four tune-up contests, and this could be the year he finally averaged over 30 points a game -- he's delivered between 25.3 points and 29.6 points a night in each of the last four seasons.