Hawks' Trae Young: Big game in win
Young went for 41 points (12-23 FG, 5-13 3PT, 12-14 FT) and eight assists in Saturday's win over Indiana.
The Pacers were without Malcolm Brogdon, but it was nonetheless an impressive win for Atlanta, which was without a key piece of its own in John Collins. Unsurprisingly, Young led the team in shot attempts, and he added four rebounds and two steals to his final line. Saturday marked Young's fifth 40-plus-point game of the season.
