Young closed with 35 points (11-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 loss to the Cavaliers.

Young posted his third straight game with at least 35 point, burying 50.6 percent of a staggering 25.7 shots per game over that span. Canning 44.4 percent of his threes over his past six games, Young is a boom candidate Monday against Detroit.