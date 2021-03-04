Young contributed 32 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in Wednesday's 115-112 victory over the Magic.

After trailing by 19 at halftime, Young was able to turn things around and score 20 points in the second half to fuel a comeback victory for the Hawks. Young had been quiet by his standards recently, failing to score 20-plus points in three consecutive games heading into Wednesday's contest. Nonetheless, Atlanta's star heads into the All-Star break with averages of 26.2 points, 9.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.