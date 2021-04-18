Young tallied 34 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's win over the Pacers.

The 22-year-old rebounded from Thursday's poor shooting effort to post his 17th 30-plus point scoring output of the season. Young was averaging 28.7 points, 10.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers while shooting 49.2 percent from the field in his previous three games before Thursday's performance, so Sunday's bounce-back game was a welcomed sight for fantasy managers. The third-year guard should continue to play heavy minutes for a Hawks team currently sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.