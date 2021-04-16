Young scored 15 points (3-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT) and dished nine assists across 37 minutes in a loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

Young returned from a two-game absence against Milwaukee, and he apparently felt some rust as he missed 14 of his 17 attempts from the field, including each of his three tries from beyond the arc. The third-year point guard did hand out nine assists, but he also committed six turnovers. Better days should be ahead for Young, who is posting per-game averages of 25.2 points, 9.5 dimes, 3.9 boards and 2.3 three-pointers on the campaign.