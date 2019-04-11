Young produced 23 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 135-134 loss to the Pacers.

Young ends his rookie season having only missed one game and averaging 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. He was strong in close, including getting to the charity stripe often and shooting 83 percent there. While the three-point percentage and turnover numbers could use improvement, Young turned in a solid rookie season and will have a whole offseason to develop his unique skill set.