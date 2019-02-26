Hawks' Trae Young: Career night against Harden
Young scored a game-high 36 points (12-23 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight assists and a rebound in 41 minutes during Monday's 119-111 loss to the Rockets.
Matched up against James Harden, Young rose to the occasion and set new career highs in scoring and made three-pointers. The rookie still has bouts of inconsistency, but he's averaging an impressive 23.1 points, 8.9 assists, 3.6 boards and 3.1 threes over the last 14 games.
