Young registered 24 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Friday's 111-110 victory over Miami.

As has been the case in multiple games this season, Young was the hero for the Hawks after he drained the game-winning shot on a coast-to-coast floater with only a few seconds left in the game. The Heat smothered Young in the opening game of the series, but the star point guard has adjusted well and has scored at least 24 points in each of his last two appearances.