Young registered 28 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 win over Washington.

Young led all Hawks players in scoring and assists, tallying 11 of his team-high 28 points in the fourth quarter to lead Atlanta to a narrow win. He now has 32 double-doubles in 59 appearances on the campaign, and while his efficiency at all three levels is down from a season ago, he's raised his production on the defensive end with a career-high 1.2 steals per game.