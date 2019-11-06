Young won't have a minutes restriction for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young had a 30-minute restriction for Tuesday and played exactly that in the win over the Spurs, totaling 29 points, 13 assists, two rebounds and two steals. The fact the 21-year-old won't be limited for the second half of the back-to-back indicates the ankle sprain that cost him one game is no longer much of a concern. Young is averaging 32.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists in 34.3 minutes this season, not including the game he sustained the sprain.