Young (ankle) will return to the lineup Tuesday in the Hawks' game against the Spurs, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Though Young is still listed as questionable on the Hawks' official injury report, the team was apparently satisfied with how the point guard's sprained right ankle checked out during Monday's practice session. He'll return to action after missing only one game on account of the issue, though the Hawks could monitor his minutes carefully in the front end of a back-to-back set. Before getting hurt last week, Young was off to a scintillating start to his second NBA season, averaging 26.8 points, 7.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 triples in 29.5 minutes per game through the first four contests. The Hawks may become even more dependent on Young for the foreseeable future after the team's No. 2 option on offense, John Collins, was handed a 25-game suspension Tuesday for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy.