Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared from injury report
Young (ankle) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Bucks.
As expected, Young will play Wednesday despite a sprained right ankle. Over the past five games, he's averaging 26.4 points, 8.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36.0 minutes.
