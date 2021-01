Young (back) will play Tuesday against the Clippers, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

After a one-game absence due to back spasms, Young will be back in the fold and is going against a short-handed Clippers squad that's without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Over Young's past four appearances, he's averaging 31.8 points on 19.8 shots, 9.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.5 minutes.