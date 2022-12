Young (calf) is available for Friday's matchup against the Lakers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

As expected, Young is back following a one-game absence. He's struggling from three this season but has improved significantly as of late. Over the past five games, he's averaging 30.0 points on 45/46/91 shooting, 10.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 34.6 minutes.