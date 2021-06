Young (shoulder) will play in Friday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

As expected, Young will continue to play through right shoulder soreness. In the series, he's averaging 29.6 points, 10.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 38.8 minutes. He's coming off a 39-point performance in Game 5.