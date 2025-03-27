Young (Achilles) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Young has missed only one game since the beginning of February despite being consistently listed on the injury report due to a right Achilles injury, and the issue won't prevent him from playing in Thursday's Southeast division clash. Young has struggled with his shooting for much of the season, but he's connected on 52.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 51.6 percent of his three-point tries over his last five games, during which he's averaged 26.2 points, 10.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 35.2 minutes.