Young cleared concussion protocols and will play Friday against the Mavericks under an undisclosed minutes restriction, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young missed back-to-back games due to a concussion but will return to action Friday. Across nine January appearances, Young has averaged 22.1 points, 9.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35.3 minutes per game.