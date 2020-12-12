Young supplied the seven points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) along with six assists, two rebounds and a steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 116-112 loss to the Magic. He also had six turnovers.

Young wasn't exactly in midseason form Friday. The turnovers are a slight concern, considering he averaged 4.8 turnovers per game in the abbreviated 2019-2020 season. However, after connecting on nearly 3.4 threes nightly en route to 29.6 points per game, the superstar isn't likely to remain rusty for long. He's a fringe top-10 overall asset for the upcoming fantasy season.