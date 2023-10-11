Young scored 12 points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, three steals and two rebounds across 16 minutes in Tuesday's 108-107 win over the Cavaliers.

Young was able to finish with a plus-nine margin despite the poor shooting performance. He finished the 2022-23 season strong by scoring 30 points or more in the Hawks' last four playoff games against the Celtics while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three. Young and shooting guard Dejounte Murray will enter their second season as Atlanta's starting backcourt and will both look to improve on the team's .500 record last year.