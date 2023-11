Young accumulated 22 points (5-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 126-117 loss to the Thunder.

Young has recorded double-digit assists in five consecutive contests, resulting in a five-game double-double streak for the All-Star. The sole blemish on his report card is a field-goal percentage of 33.6 percent, which is about 10 points lower than his typical season average.