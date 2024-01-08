Young contributed 31 points (11-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 overtime loss to the Magic.

Young dazzled both as a scorer and playmaker Sunday, but unfortunately for him, his efforts were not enough to lift the Hawks to victory in overtime against the Magic. The star floor general bounced back from his subpar -- according to his standards -- showing against the Pacers, and he remains an elite fantasy alternative across all formats since he has registered at least 20 points with nine assists in all but one of his previous 13 contests.