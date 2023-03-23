Young closed Wednesday's 125-124 loss to Minnesota with 29 points (6-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 14-16 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

Young ended just two assists away from recording what would've been his sixth double-double of the month, but he continued a solid run of play that has seen him score at least 25 points in all but one of his last nine outings. The star floor general remains one of the most dynamic point guards in the league and is averaging 25.5 points, 9.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game across 11 outings in March.