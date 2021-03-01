Young delivered 15 points (3-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Heat.

Young struggled massively from the field and had a tough time shooting the rock, but he still provided value in other categories while ending just two rebounds and one assist shy of what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign. Despite the shooting woes, Young has been remarkably consistent on offense and has scored at least 15 points in 21 straight games.