Young scored 23 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 win over the Suns.

The rookie continues to gain momentum and confidence as the season progresses, and Young is now averaging 22.1 points, 9.0 assists, 3.7 boards, 2.8 three-pointers and 0.8 steals over the last 13 games. With the Hawks' rebuild is far from complete -- the win was only their 20th of the season -- it's increasingly looking like their point guard spot is in good hands for the foreseeable future.