Hawks' Trae Young: Comes up big in win
Young scored 23 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 win over the Suns.
The rookie continues to gain momentum and confidence as the season progresses, and Young is now averaging 22.1 points, 9.0 assists, 3.7 boards, 2.8 three-pointers and 0.8 steals over the last 13 games. With the Hawks' rebuild is far from complete -- the win was only their 20th of the season -- it's increasingly looking like their point guard spot is in good hands for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...