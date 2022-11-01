Young logged 14 points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 139-109 loss to Toronto. He also had a career-high 10 turnovers.

Young was ice cold in what was clearly his worst performance of the year, and one of the worst of his career. He made just three shots from the field and handed the ball over a career-worst 10 times. There's no reason for fantasy managers to panic. Toronto's defense is strong, and Young is still averaging 29.0 points, 9.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds for the season.