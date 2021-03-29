Young accrued 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 126-102 loss to the Nuggets.

Young was visibly frustrated with the officials Sunday, and the Nuggets' aggressive defense was able to get away with a few non-calls. Denver was relentless on Young, and while he was able to get plenty of looks, his ability to direct the offense was considerably compromised. Young and the Hawks continue a challenging four-game road trip with another tough test against the Suns Tuesday night.