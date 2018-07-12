Hawks' Trae Young: Continues to find form
Young had 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 summer league victory over the Pacers.
Young helped the Hawks to narrow six-point victory, pouring in 23 points while shooting 50 percent from the field. The passing was there once again as he dished out eight assists but it was the shooting that was of more importance. His efficiency has been a major issue across summer league but he was able to find his way to the basket here while managing to get to the free-throw line with some regularity. Like any rookie point guard, he is going to have plenty of ups and downs but things appear to be trending in the right direction for the youngster out of Oklahoma.
