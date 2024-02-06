Young racked up 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 149-144 loss to the Clippers.

Young has caught fire as a scorer and distributor of late, averaging 29.5 points and 11.5 assists while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 60.5 percent from deep across his last four games. Though his recent level of shooting is unsustainable, Young remains in an idyllic fantasy environment due to head coach Quin Snyder's tight rotations as well as the Hawks' propensity for getting in shootouts. Atlanta has allowed at least 120 points in each of its last six games.