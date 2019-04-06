Young is listed as questionable due to load management Sunday against the Bucks.

Young has been handling a heavy burden for the Hawks down the stretch, and coach Lloyd Pierce may opt to give the rookie the day off Sunday. Across the past nine games, he's averaging 24.1 points, 10.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.1 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories