Hawks' Trae Young: Could miss two weeks
Young (ankle) is looking at a possible two-week absence, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
An MRI is on tap for Wednesday, and we may learn more at that point. Still, the Hawks will likely be as cautious as possible with their emerging star. Fantasy owners should prepare for the multi-week absence, with DeAndre' Bembry, Kevin Huerter and Evan Turner (Achilles) likely in line for more ballhandling responsibilities.
