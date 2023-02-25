Young ended Friday's 136-119 victory over the Cavaliers with 34 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 14-15 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 32 minutes.

Young led the way for the Hawks in their first game since the All-Star break, and the star point guard ended just one assist away from recording what would've been his sixth straight double-double. Young is one of the best guards in the league from a fantasy perspective and is a double-double threat every time he steps on the court, but he seems to have taken his game to a whole new level of late. He's averaging 25.1 points and 12.1 assists per game across eight February appearances.