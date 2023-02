Young finished Saturday's 125-106 win over San Antonio with 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 17 assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes.

Young had his best passing performance of the season Saturday, but he did more than just distribute, as he also ended up as one of Atlanta's leading scorers in a blowout win over the Spurs. Young has been on fire to start the month and is averaging 24.6 points, 12.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in five February appearances.