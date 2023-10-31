Young is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to right Achilles inflammation, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young hasn't shot the ball particularly well yet this season (31 percent), but he is averaging 21.3 points, 10.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.5 minutes per game. If Young is sidelined, he'll have until Saturday's matchup in New Orleans to rest and rehab. Patty Mills, Kobe Bufkin, Bogdan Bogdanovic and AJ Griffin are candidates for increased roles in Young's potential absence, but Dejounte Murray would presumably lead Atlanta's offensive attack.