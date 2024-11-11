Young has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Boston due to right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

This is a new injury for Young, and any time an Achilles is involved it's cause for concern. The point guard posted a season-high 16 assists during Saturday's loss to Chicago, marking his third straight double-double and ninth this season. In Young's absence, Garrison Mathews, Keaton Wallace and David Roddy are all candidates for increased roles versus Boston. Young's next chance to suit up will come Friday versus Washington, and for now, it appears Atlanta is treating him as day-to-day.