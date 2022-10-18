Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said Young didn't practice Tuesday because the point guard was feeling "under the weather," Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The extent of Young's illness remains unclear, but it's certainly a development worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets. If the superstar point guard is unable to play due to the aliment, Aaron Holiday would be a strong candidate to join the starting lineup, but Dejounte Murray would likely be tasked with operating as the primary playmaker.