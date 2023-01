Young is probable for Monday's game against the Heat due to left shoulder soreness, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young is dealing with soreness in his non-shooting shoulder, but it shouldn't prevent him from suiting up against Miami. Over his previous seven appearances, Young is averaging 28.1 points, 9.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.4 minutes.