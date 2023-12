Young is questionable to play Tuesday versus Chicago due to a shoulder sprain, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is dealing with an AC sprain in his right shoulder. He logged a 41-workload in Saturday's loss to Memphis and no in-game injury was reported, which likely makes Young's injury a minor issue. Although coming off two full days of rest bodes in his favor, he's at risk of missing his first game since Dec. 8.