Young did not practice Saturday due to a sore back, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The Hawks don't play their season opener until Thursday against the Pistons, so the sophomore point guard has plenty of time to get healthy. It doesn't seem like there's much concern surrounding the injury, and it would be surprising if he didn't end up taking the court. Still, he'll carry an injury designation until further notice.

