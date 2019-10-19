Hawks' Trae Young: Dealing with sore back
Young did not practice Saturday due to a sore back, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
The Hawks don't play their season opener until Thursday against the Pistons, so the sophomore point guard has plenty of time to get healthy. It doesn't seem like there's much concern surrounding the injury, and it would be surprising if he didn't end up taking the court. Still, he'll carry an injury designation until further notice.
More News
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...