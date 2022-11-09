Head coach Nate McMillan indicated Wednesday that Young (lower leg) will be a game-time decision for the evening's game versus the Jazz, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

Young will reportedly warm up before a decision is made on his status, so an official word may not cross until shortly before the game tips off. If he can't play again, Aaron Holiday may line up for another start, and Dejounte Murray -- coming off back-to-back 11-assist games -- could also take on more ball-handling duties.