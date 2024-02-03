Young finished Friday's 129-120 victory over the Suns with 32 points (12-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 assists, three steals, one rebound and one block across 42 minutes.

Young enjoyed a blistering night from beyond the arc and an efficient night from the field overall while also clearing 10 assists for the fourth consecutive game. He turned the ball over seven times in the shootout win, but fantasy managers are more than willing to look over his shortcomings in that category if he can continue to post gaudy scoring and assist production while also chipping in some defensive stats.