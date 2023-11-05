Young finished with 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 123-105 victory over New Orleans.

Another game, another instance where Young delivers an impressive double-double, and he's up four of those in the year across six appearances. The star point guard continues to struggle from the field even though Saturday's was one of his best shooting displays of the campaign, and he represents an option with an extremely high floor on a nightly basis due to his scoring prowess, passing ability and high usage rate.