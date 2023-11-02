Young amassed 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 victory over the Wizards.

Young recorded another double-double, his third over his last four appearances, and he continues to deliver at a high level since he's also registered at least 20 points in all but one of his five outings so far. The star floor general is firmly entrenched as Atlanta's main playmaker and scoring threat, and while an uptick in his three-point percentage would boost his upside, he has been one of the most productive point guards in the first week of the regular season.