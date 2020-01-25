Young (thigh) had 26 points (7-20 FG, 2-8 3PT, 10-12 FT), 16 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 140-111 defeat at Oklahoma City.

Young reached a new season-best mark in assists for the second straight games and while he has been one of the league's top scorers this season, he is also making a leap as a distributor of late. The second-year point guard has dished out seven or more assists in each of his last 10 games, and he is averaging 10.4 dimes per game during that 10-game stretch.